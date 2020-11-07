Left Menu
Goa records 169 new COVID-19 cases; eight more fatalities

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 44,916, new cases 169, death toll 641, discharged 42,239, active cases 2,036, samples tested till date 3,11,014.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:19 IST
With the addition of 169 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally in Goa went up to 44,916 on Saturday, an official from the health department said. Moreover, the deaths of eight COVID-19 patients during the day has raised the toll to 641 in the coastal state, the official said.

At least 183 persons were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 42,239, he said. With this, the state currently has 2,036 active cases, the official said, adding that 1,263 samples were tested during the day.

