Delhi records 6,953 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths

The national capital recorded 6,953 new coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on Saturday, according to the official health bulletin. "The total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 4,30,784. The total active and recovered cases are 40,258 and 3,83,614, respectively,” the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, a total of 15,409 RT-PCR tests were conducted on Saturday while the number of rapid antigen tests was 42,024. On Friday, Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time taking the tally to over 4.23 lakh.