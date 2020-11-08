Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germanys slams Leipzig virus protesters for endangering all

German officials on Sunday condemned the actions of 20,000 people who demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions by jamming together in a Leipzig city square largely without wearing masks, and called for an investigation into how the protest was able to get out of control.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:58 IST
Germanys slams Leipzig virus protesters for endangering all
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

German officials on Sunday condemned the actions of 20,000 people who demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions by jamming together in a Leipzig city square largely without wearing masks, and called for an investigation into how the protest was able to get out of control. The eastern city had tried to move Saturday's demonstration to a larger location after calculating only 5,000 people could gather in Augustusplatz plaza and maintain a safe distance from one another. A court at the last minute overturned the city's order, however, and the demonstration went ahead.

After it ballooned to more than 20,000 people and authorities determined that coronavirus regulations mandating mask wearing and social distancing weren't being followed, the crowd was told to disperse. But thousands lingered, some scuffling with reporters and throwing projectiles and fireworks at police. "What we saw yesterday in Leipzig cannot be justified," said Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht. "The freedom to demonstrate is not a freedom to use violence or put others at massive risk." She "strongly condemned" the attacks on police and the press.

"The mockery of science and right-wing hate speech that we have seen are abhorrent," she said. She called for an investigation into how the situation was able to escalate, a sentiment echoed by many, including opposition parties.

"It cannot be that the state stands by and watches as journalists are attacked doing their work and the majority of the demonstrators clearly ignoring the conditions," said Konstantin Kuhle of the opposition FDP party. The demonstration came as Germany finished its first week of "lockdown light," which brings new restrictions to slow spiking coronavirus cases but also keeps schools and shops open.

The country's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Sunday that Germany had reported 16,017 new cases overnight. That was down from a record of 23,300 new cases set the day before. A four-week partial shutdown that took effect Nov. 2 closed bars, restaurants, leisure centers and sports facilities and imposed new restrictions on contact with other people. The Robert Koch Institute says any effects from the measures will be seen in two to three weeks.

In Munich, an appeals court on Saturday upheld the southern city's ban on demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The court ruled authorities in the Bavarian city could ban the demonstrations under infection protection regulations. Despite the protests, the vast majority of Germans support the government's effort to slow the spread of the pandemic. The latest polls show the governing parties — Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc and its center-left coalition partner the Social Democrats — both gaining support.

Despite the current rising infections, Germany has been praised in general for its efforts to fight the virus and has a confirmed coronavirus death toll of 11,289, which is one-fourth of Britain's. Lambrecht urged even those opposed to the new coronavirus measures to go along, if not for their own protection for that of others.

"Thousands of people packed tightly to each other without masks are the peak of irresponsibility and egotism," she said. "People are dying daily of the coronavirus. Those who deny this danger are positioning themselves against the vast majority of our society, who adhere to the rules to protect themselves and everyone else.".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh 26 COVID-19 deaths in UP, caseload mounts to 4.97 lakh

With 26 fresh deaths in the state, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,206 in Uttar Pradesh, while the total caseload climbed to 4,97,563 with 2,247 fresh cases being reported in the past 24 hours. According to a health bulletin issued by the...

SocGen to announce 650 job cuts in France, Les Echos reports

French bank Societe Generale is set to cut 650 jobs in France, mainly in its investment banking division, French business newspaper Les Echos reported on Sunday. The bank is to announce the cuts on Monday after meeting union representatives...

UP Animal Husbandry scam: Another key accomplice held

The UP STF has arrested the son of a senior Rajasthan Congress leader for allegedly duping an Indore businessman of Rs Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the UP animal husbandry department. The Uttar Pradesh Special Ta...

Ahmedabad sees 185 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 199 recover

Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 185 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the districts tally to 43,923, while two deaths raised the toll to 1,934, an official said. While the city limits accounted for 165 new cases, the number of people discharge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020