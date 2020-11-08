Bengal reports 3,920 new COVID-19 cases, 59 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,05,314 on Sunday as 3,920 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Fifty-nine more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 7,294, it said.

A record 4,383 more people were cured of the disease, taking West Bengal's COVID-19 recovery count to 3,63,454, the bulletin said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 89.67 per cent, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 16, followed by North 24 Parganas (11) and Howrah (10), the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 34,566 active coronavirus cases, it said.

The state has so far tested 49.14 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,187 in the last 24 hours, it added..