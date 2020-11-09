Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases

The trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases has continued for the 37th day with 48,405 cases recovering in a span of 24 hours as against 45,903 infections being reported during the same period. "This trend has continued to shrink the active caseload of India which presently stands at 5,09,673 which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases," the ministry underlined.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:30 IST
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Seventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new COVID-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745 infections in a span of 24 hours to become the largest contributor to the single-day infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Delhi had earlier overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala on November 7 also. The city has reported the highest daily new cases, also its highest tally so far with 7,745 new cases. The national capital is followed by Maharashtra with 5,585 cases and Kerala with 5,585 cases, the ministry said.

"New daily cases continue to trend downwards with the success of Jan-Andolan promoting COVID appropriate behaviour." the ministry said. The trend of recoveries outnumbering new cases has continued for the 37th day with 48,405 cases recovering in a span of 24 hours as against 45,903 infections being reported during the same period.

"This trend has continued to shrink the active caseload of India which presently stands at 5,09,673 which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases," the ministry underlined. India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has also declined as new cases decline but focus on testing remains a prime commitment of the Centre and the State and UT governments. India's cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 7.19 per cent as on date. The COVID-19 recovery rate has also been boosted with the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and presently stands at 92.56 per cent. Total recoveries have surged to 79,17,373 and exceed active cases by 74,07,700. India's cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has also declined as new cases decline but focus on testing remains a prime commitment of the Centre and the State and UT governments. India's cumulative positivity rate has dropped to 7.19 per cent as on date.

The ministry said that 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 8,232 newly recovered cases. 6,853 people recovered in Kerala followed by 6,069 in Maharashtra.

Seventy-nine per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs -- Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. As many as 490 case fatalities have been reported in a day. Fatalities have continued to decrease with less than 500 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry added. India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,53,657 with 45,903 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

US Police investigating after black male shot dead outside church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway. The incident took place in the city of High ...

Maharashtra Governor speaks to Anil Deshmukh, expresses concerns over Arnab Goswami's security, health

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari spoke to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Raj Bhavan stated on Monday. The Governor also asked ...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...

European shares jump as Biden wins U.S. election

European shares jumped on Monday as a victory for Democrat Joe Biden in the U.S. presidential election raised hopes of better trade ties between Washington and Europe, while chipmaker Infineon rose on a strong revenue forecast.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020