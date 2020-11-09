Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American named co-chair of President-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force

The COVID-19 Advisory Board will help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect’s robust federal response, the media release said. These leading scientists and public health experts will consult with state and local officials to determine the public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, to deliver immediate relief to working families, to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities, and to reopen our schools and businesses safely and effectively.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:12 IST
Indian-American named co-chair of President-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Vivek Murthy on Monday was named one of the three co-chairs of the COVID-19 Advisory Board that will guide President-elect Joe Biden on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 236,000 lives in the country. Dr Murthy, a former US Surgeon General, along with two other co-chairs Dr David Kessler, would lead a team of leading public health experts who will advise Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the deadly virus. The US is currently the world's worst-hit nation from the pandemic.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said. New cases are rising in at least 40 states, with more than 9.3 million total infections and more than 236,000 deaths, the media release said. "The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations," he said.

Dr Beth Cameron and Dr Rebecca Katz are serving as advisors to the Transition on COVID-19 and will work closely with the Advisory Board, the Biden-Harris transition team said. Kessler is a former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner from 1990 to 1997. Murthy served as the 19th Surgeon General of the US from 2014-2017. Dr Nunez-Smith is an Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Public Health, and Management at Yale University and the Associate Dean for Health Equity Research at the Yale School of Medicine.

President-elect Biden has pledged to bring leadership to the COVID pandemic, which continues to claim thousands of lives each week, by curbing the spread of the disease, providing free treatment to those in need, and elevating the voices of scientists and public health experts, it said. The COVID-19 Advisory Board will help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect's robust federal response, the media release said.

These leading scientists and public health experts will consult with state and local officials to determine the public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, to deliver immediate relief to working families, to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities, and to reopen our schools and businesses safely and effectively. Other members of the Advisory Board are Luciana Borio, Rick Bright; Ezekiel Emanuel; Celine Gounder; Julie Morita; Michael Osterholm; Loyce Pace; Robert Rodriguez; and Eric Goosby.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Jeopardy!' game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an 'icon'; K-pop kings BTS win four MTV Europe Music Awards at virtual ceremony and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek dies at 80, fans mourn an iconJeopardy game show host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, and his passing was mourned by fans who calle...

Kenya-based teacher awarded 2020 Ahimsa Award in UK

Kenya-based teacher Peter Tabichi, who was awarded the USD 1-million Global Teacher Prize last year, has been conferred the 2020 Ahimsa Award by the Trustees of the Institute of Jainology in London. The Institute of Jainlology IOJ represe...

CCI orders probe against Google for alleged unfair biz ways with respect to Google Pay

The Competition Commission of India on Monday ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay. Google Pay is a popular digital wallet platform.... the Commission is of ...

Two mild tremors in Palghar; no injury or damage to property

Two mild earthquakes were recorded on Monday morning in Maharashtras Palghar district, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremors which took place at 531am and 417pm, they said.Both tremors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020