398 more cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,677 on Monday with 398 more people testing positive while 10 more infected patients died, official data showed. In all, 59,924 infected people have recuperated, 529 have migrated out of the state and 4,149 are currently under treatment.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:35 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,677 on Monday with 398 more people testing positive while 10 more infected patients died, official data showed. Dehradun district reported the highest number with 90 cases, Pauri 61, Chamoli 57, Nainital 46, Almora 32, Udham Singh Nagar 31, Pithoragarh 26, Rudraprayag 20, Bageshwar 11, Uttarkashi 10, Haridwar 9 and Tehri 5, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 10 more COVID patients died in the state taking the death toll so far to 1,075, the bulletin said. In all, 59,924 infected people have recuperated, 529 have migrated out of the state and 4,149 are currently under treatment.

