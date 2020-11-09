Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health advisory for Ayyappa pilgrims with two-month-long pilgrimage season set to start from Nov 16

As religious congregations and pilgrimages have turned out to be hotbeds of transmission of the virus across the globe and in various parts of the country, the left government is keeping its fingers crossed as lakhs of pilgrims throng the state during the pilgrimage season. The temple had been opened for devotees for five days last month during the monthly pujas, after remaining shut for over six months.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:51 IST
Health advisory for Ayyappa pilgrims with two-month-long pilgrimage season set to start from Nov 16

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (PTI): With the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala all set to commence its two month long annual Mandala-Makaravillaku season from November 16, the Kerala government has issued health advisoryto ensure strict compliance by pilgrims to standard protocols while trekking the hill shrine to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As religious congregations and pilgrimages have turned out to be hotbeds of transmission of the virus across the globe and in various parts of the country, the left government is keeping its fingers crossed as lakhs of pilgrims throng the state during the pilgrimage season.

The temple had been opened for devotees for five days last month during the monthly pujas, after remaining shut for over six months. Closed spaces with poor airflow, crowded places, close face to face contact among pilgrims have to be avoided and to ensure safe pilgrimage there is need to restrict the number of pilgrims being allowed each day, according to the advisory.

The government has decided to allow 1000 pilgrims every day to offer prayers. Pilgrims must frequently handwash, maintain physical distance, use face mask and carry hand sanitiserswith them.

Those who have been recently exposed to the disease or who have had symptoms like cough, respiratory problems, loss of smell, fatigue should keep away from the arduousjourney. All pilgrims have to carry the COVID-19 negative certificate with tests done 24 hours before reaching base camp Nilakkal.

They can also gettested from 'STEP' kiosks run by the government or private agencies which have been arranged at major public places and throughout the way to Sabarimala, it was stated. As 10 per cent of patients who have recovered from covid may be having lingering symptoms which may persist uptothree weeks post recovery and two per cent may have symptoms which continue for over three months post recovery, such devotees should avoid the pilgrimage.

All those who have recovered from the disease and those who have been asymptomatic should undergo a graded exerciseprogramme and pulmonary rehabilitation programme spread over weeks to ensure their physical fitness before embarking on the pilgrimage. As a congregationof people can facilitate transmission of the disease, crowding of people at Nilakkal and Pamba base camps should be avoided.

Drivers, cleaners and cooks accompanying the pilgrims also have to follow all the advisories to prevent spread of the virus. Acceleration of COVID-19 transmission through religious gatherings have been observed in many places in Malaysia, India, Pakistan and South Korea,according to the advisory.

Transmission of COVID has been witnessed at Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati even after following strict COVID protocols. Many pilgrimages such asKailash and Amarnath Yatras had been suspended this year, while Hajj pilgrimage had been scaled down considerably.

The Ayyappa temple had opened for devotees during the five day monthly pujas from October 17 after remaining shut for pilgrims since the past six months.PTI UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among...

Haze hangs in Delhi as air quality deteriorates

Delhi on Monday witnessed reduced visibility as the air quality continued to deteriorate in the national capital. Public Works Department PWD sprinkled water around Rajghat Bus Depot as a measure to contain the rise of pollution in the city...

Cong part of Gupkar alliance, to contest J-K elections with us: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the Congress is very well a part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and will contest the upcoming District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir w...

WRAPUP 1-'Great day for humanity': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective

Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective based on initial trial results, the company said on Monday, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over a million people and battered the worlds e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020