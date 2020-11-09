COVID-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction - WHO

A COVID-19 vaccine may be rolled out by March 2021 to the most vulnerable, which could fundamentally change the course of the pandemic, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday. Bruce Aylward also told the WHO's annual ministerial assembly that interim results announced earlier in the day from Pfizer Inc's phase-three vaccine trials were "very positive". Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.