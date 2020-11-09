Canada's Trudeau greets news of coronavirus vaccine, sees light at end of tunnel
The news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective is "very encouraging", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday. "We hope a vaccine is coming early next year. Canada has a deal with Pfizer for a minimum of 20 million doses of the vaccine.Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:58 IST
The news that Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective is "very encouraging", Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.
"We hope a vaccine is coming early next year. We're seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," he told a news conference. Canada has a deal with Pfizer for a minimum of 20 million doses of the vaccine.
