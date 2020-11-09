Italy reports 25,271 coronavirus cases, 356 deaths - health ministry

Left Menu
Italy has registered 25,271 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, down from 32,616 on Sunday. The ministry also reported 356 COVID-related deaths, up from 331 the day before. The number of registered cases regularly falls on Mondays, with tests traditionally dipping on Sundays.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:37 IST
Italy has registered 25,271 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday, down from 32,616 on Sunday. The ministry also reported 356 COVID-related deaths, up from 331 the day before.

The number of registered cases regularly falls on Mondays, with tests traditionally dipping on Sundays. The health ministry said the number of swabs carried out in the past day came in at 147,725 against 191,144 and 231,673 on the previous two days. A total of 41,750 people have now died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered some 960,373 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 4,777 new cases on Monday. Campania in the south was the second-worst affected, chalking up 3,120 cases.

