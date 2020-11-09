Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases surge in Swedish capital

The number of new cases has surged across the Nordic nation in recent weeks, rising past peaks hit during the spring, although a huge increase in testing since the pandemic struck early in the year makes comparisons difficult. Sweden's biggest region, Stockholm, is again among the areas hardest hit by infections and hospitalisations after a spring and early summer when it accounted for well over a third of the country's more than 6,000 dead in the pandemic.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:02 IST
Hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases surge in Swedish capital

Hospitals in the Swedish capital are struggling to cope with a surge in new cases of COVID-19 after seeing an increase of around 75 patients requiring hospital care since the end of last week, the local authority said on Monday. The number of new cases has surged across the Nordic nation in recent weeks, rising past peaks hit during the spring, although a huge increase in testing since the pandemic struck early in the year makes comparisons difficult.

Sweden's biggest region, Stockholm, is again among the areas hardest hit by infections and hospitalisations after a spring and early summer when it accounted for well over a third of the country's more than 6,000 dead in the pandemic. "We can see today a large increase in the number of patients who have become so ill with COVID-19 that they need to be treated in hospital," Bjorn Eriksson, the director of healthcare for the region of Stockholm, said in a statement.

"The pressure on our front-line hospitals is significant." There were 349 COVID-19 patients being treated in Stockholm hospitals and geriatric wards on Monday, up from 273 on Friday, the region said. Other areas, centered around cities such as Gothenburg and Malmo, have also seen hospitalisations mount.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has also climbed in a country that gained international attention for a strategy that rejected lockdowns and still mainly relies on voluntary social distancing recommendations. In Stockholm, 20.3% of the about 42,000 people tested last week were shown to be infected, up from 16.3% in the previous week and 8.4% in the week before that, a spokeswoman for the region's Karolinska University Hospital said.

Sweden registered 4,697 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the latest in a string of new record daily increases. The country has seen a higher number of cases than its Nordic neighbours since the start of the outbreak and a far higher number of deaths in relation to the size of its population, though fewer than countries such as Spain.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. housing secretary Carson tests positive for COVID-19 -reports

U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, U.S. news outlets reported, the latest victim in another coronavirus outbreak affecting the White House and top advisers to President Donald Trump.The Department of H...

Trailblazers clinch Women's T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah.

Trailblazers clinch Womens T20 Challenge title after beating Supernovas by 16 runs in final in Sharjah....

US envoy: Lebanon's Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah

The U.S. envoy to Lebanon said on Monday that Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil, who has been sanctioned by the United States, had voiced willingness to sever ties with Hezbollah, challenging his assertion that he rejected the ide...

UN chief stresses need for greater speed to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief made the statement in a video message for the opening of the Race To Zero Dialogues, part of a global campaign that mobilizes businesses, cities, regions and investors to support net zero carbon emissions, in line with the Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020