Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record

France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they also tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again. And while the country's health director acknowledged the main French cities put under curfew mid-October were starting to see a lesser spread of the disease, he stressed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic was still to come.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 00:20 IST
France's COVID-19 hospitalisations closing in on April record

France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, as they also tend to do at the beginning of the week, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again.

And while the country's health director acknowledged the main French cities put under curfew mid-October were starting to see a lesser spread of the disease, he stressed the peak of the coronavirus pandemic was still to come. "We are at a crucial moment," Jerome Salomon told a news conference, as France was already more than 10 days in its second national lockdown aimed at reining in the virus.

Salomon reported 20,155 daily new COVID-19 infections, sharply down from Saturday's record of 86,852 and Sunday's 38,619. The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood at 48,734, the third highest on record.

With 1,807,479 confirmed cases since the outbreak of the disease, France has the fourth-highest tally in the world - it leapfrogged Russia over the weekend - behind the United States, India and Brazil. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 551 to 40,987, versus 270 on Sunday and a seven-day moving average of 508, a figure that is at a 28-week high.

There were 882 more people treated in hospital for COVID-19, taking the total to 31,125, versus a seven-day moving average of 856. That means the April 14 record of 32,292 is bound to be overtaken in the coming days. The number of patients in intensive care units was up by 151 to 4,690. For that indicator, the all-time high is 7,148, reached on April 8.

TRENDING

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Turkey's new economic chiefs need new crisis playbook

Turkeys two new economic czars will need a fresh crisis playbook if they are to keep the lira and the economy from plunging into deeper turmoil. The shock departure of finance minister Berat Albayrak, who is President Tayyip Erdogans son-in...

M Rameshwar Singh sworn in as MLA of Manipur

BJP leader Mayanglabam Rameshwar Singh, who was declared elected from Kakching assembly constituency by the Manipur High Court last week, was on Monday sworn in as an MLA. Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand Singh administered the oath to Rameshwa...

Pfizer, BioNTech initial vaccine results impress, but scientists remain cautious

Scientists on Monday said initial trial results for Pfizer Inc and BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine far outpaced their expectations for protection against a completely new disease, but that many questions remain unanswered.The drugmakers said ...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. attorney general Barr calls Mexico amid friction over ex-defense minister arrest

U.S. Attorney General William Barr spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard last week to try to lower bilateral tension arising from the U.S. arrest of a former Mexican defense minister on drugs charges, two Mexican sources said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020