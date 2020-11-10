FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress "very encouraging" and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of China's Sinovac vaccine due to a "severe adverse effect".

* France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again. * Italy ramped up restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, effective on Wednesday, to rein in the second wave of the pandemic.

* Hospitals in the Swedish capital are struggling to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases. AMERICAS

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer's vaccine progress but warned Americans to keep their guard up and masks on as Republican President Donald Trump's administration celebrated and tried to claim credit. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China has suspended imports from Indonesia's PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm.

* Residents of India's capital New Delhi are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus. * Malaysia's opposition demanded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration spend more funds under the 2021 budget to manage the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel said it had asked the U.S. government on Monday to help it get access to Pfizer's potential COVID-19 vaccine.

* Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor and hungry. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. regulators on Monday authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions. * High levels of so-called "T cells" that respond to the coronavirus could be sufficient to offer protection against infection, an English study said on Tuesday.

* Novavax Inc said it was on track to begin a delayed U.S.-based late-stage study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month. * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian share markets mostly shot higher on Tuesday as global investors applauded progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine which lifted confidence in a world economic recovery.

* China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, weighed by soft demand for fuel even as the country's trade and manufacturing sectors staged impressive recoveries from their COVID-19 slump. * The United States may still face a wave of debt defaults and "significant declines" in asset prices because of the coronavirus pandemic and recession, the Federal Reserve warned.

