Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress "very encouraging" and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of China's Sinovac vaccine due to a "severe adverse effect". DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:50 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress "very encouraging" and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of China's Sinovac vaccine due to a "severe adverse effect".

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* France's new COVID-19 infections were sharply down over 24 hours on Monday, but deaths and hospitalisations linked to the disease were sharply up again. * Italy ramped up restrictions in Tuscany and four other regions, effective on Wednesday, to rein in the second wave of the pandemic.

* Hospitals in the Swedish capital are struggling to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases. AMERICAS

* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer's vaccine progress but warned Americans to keep their guard up and masks on as Republican President Donald Trump's administration celebrated and tried to claim credit. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he expected the rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus to continue rising in the state into winter.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China has suspended imports from Indonesia's PT Anugrah Laut Indonesia for one week after the novel coronavirus was detected in a sample of frozen fish products supplied by the firm.

* Residents of India's capital New Delhi are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the coronavirus. * Malaysia's opposition demanded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration spend more funds under the 2021 budget to manage the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel said it had asked the U.S. government on Monday to help it get access to Pfizer's potential COVID-19 vaccine.

* Looters have been targeting state warehouses across Nigeria stocked with COVID-19 relief supplies which they say should already have gone to the poor and hungry. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* U.S. regulators on Monday authorized emergency use of the first experimental antibody drug for COVID-19 in patients who are not hospitalized but are at risk of serious illness because of their age or other conditions. * High levels of so-called "T cells" that respond to the coronavirus could be sufficient to offer protection against infection, an English study said on Tuesday.

* Novavax Inc said it was on track to begin a delayed U.S.-based late-stage study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine later this month. * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian share markets mostly shot higher on Tuesday as global investors applauded progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine which lifted confidence in a world economic recovery.

* China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, weighed by soft demand for fuel even as the country's trade and manufacturing sectors staged impressive recoveries from their COVID-19 slump. * The United States may still face a wave of debt defaults and "significant declines" in asset prices because of the coronavirus pandemic and recession, the Federal Reserve warned.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Aditya Soni and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

IHCL opens The Connaught hotel after renovation

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd IHCL on Tuesday announced the opening of The Connaught, a hotel under its SeleQtions brand, in New Delhi. The hospitality major had acquired 33 years licensing rights for The Connaught in an e-aucti...

WRAPUP 1-Trump mounts legal assault as Barr authorizes probes of vote irregularities

President Donald Trump will push ahead on Tuesday with legal challenges to the results of last weeks election after U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors to look into any substantial allegations of voting irregularitie...

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of 'Obamacare'

When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of Obamacare, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest. But whats at stake has real-world co...

Manipur bypolls: BJP leading in 2, Congress 1

The ruling BJP in Manipur was ahead in two seats while the Congress and an Independent candidate were leading in one constituency each for which bypolls were held on November 7. According to early trends, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020