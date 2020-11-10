Left Menu
Hungary reports 103 COVID-19 deaths, near record highs

As of Monday, Hungary had reported the third-highest COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people in Europe over the past 14 days based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a European Union agency.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:24 IST
Hungary reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, near Saturday's daily record of 107, while new cases rose by 4,140, the government said in a statement.

It said the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 rose to 6,153, with a record number of 461 patients on ventilators. In a shift from his policy of avoiding tough restrictions to protect the economy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced a limited lockdown from Wednesday to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

