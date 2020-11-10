Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health Secretary Azar says U.S. has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December - CNBC

The United States has a $2 billion contract for 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Azar said that final decisions are subject to a close look at the vaccine efficacy data, but based on recommendations to the government, it will likely start with inoculations of the elderly in nursing homes and assisted living, healthcare workers and first responders, with a goal to complete those shots by the end of January.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:11 IST
Health Secretary Azar says U.S. has a plan to start Pfizer vaccine shots in December - CNBC

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday that if pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc submits its interim COVID-19 vaccine to health regulators as quickly as expected, the U.S. government now expects to begin vaccinating Americans in December.

Pfizer on Monday said that the vaccine it has been developing with German partner BioNTech SE was 90% effective against COVID-19. It said it expects safety data next week that it needs in order to submit an application for emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Azar gave several network interviews, including to CNBC on Tuesday morning in which he said that the government would receive 20 million doses per month of the Pfizer vaccine starting at the end of this month. The United States has a $2 billion contract for 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Azar said that final decisions are subject to a close look at the vaccine efficacy data, but based on recommendations to the government, it will likely start with inoculations of the elderly in nursing homes and assisted living, healthcare workers and first responders, with a goal to complete those shots by the end of January. Azar said he anticipates more vaccines from other rivals soon, including Moderna, which is expected to announce its interim results at the end of the month.

"By the end of March, early April, we expect to have enough for every American who would like to be vaccinated," Azar said. LILLY ANTIBODY DRUG DISTRIBUTION

Azar also said the U.S. government would ensure equitable distribution of Eli Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients, starting first with hospitals and areas where there are many cases. "We'll ensure equitable distribution, and we'll work tightly with our governors," Azar said, using the same process the government used with remdesivir, a drug used to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Azar said health officials and Lily were exploring other ways to give the treatment outside hospitals, including outpatient infusion centers.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls strike rate: BJP, Left score big; JD(U), Cong far behind

The BJP has scored high in terms of winning percentage in the Bihar assembly polls, while its partner JDU has performed relatively poorly. In the opposition camp, the Left front has outscored its partners with a much better strike rate. A...

BRIEF-UK's Unite Scotland: Up To 200 Jobs At Risk At Petroineos Grangemouth Refinery

UNITE SCOTLAND SAYS UP TO 200 JOBS AT RISK AT PETROINEOS GRANGEMOUTH REFINERY DUE TO LOWER DEMAND FOR FUELS PETROINEOS WILL INITIATE FORMAL CONSULTATION WITH WORKFORCE UNITE ON NOV. 16 REQUESTED CO. TO UTILISE 5-MONTH EXTENSION OF UK GOV...

Cricket-Pakistan appoint Babar as test captain

Pakistan named Babar Azam as their new test captain on Tuesday, putting the batsman in charge of teams across all formats. Babar replaces Azhar Ali, who led Pakistan to a 1-0 series defeat in England earlier this year.I feel truly honoured ...

EU to approve Pfizer COVID vaccine contract on Wednesday

The European Commission will approve on Wednesday a contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , its President Ursula von der Leyen said.Tomorrow we will authorise a contract for up to 300 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020