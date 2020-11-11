Left Menu
US has 1M new coronavirus cases this month

The US has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November. Indiana reported 63 new deaths Tuesday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 08:42 IST
The US has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of November. The tally of cases in just 10 days shows the reach of the virus amid a strong fall surge.

Several states posted new highs Tuesday, including 12,000 new cases in Illinois and more than 7,000 in Wisconsin, where the governor planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus. The death toll is also soaring and hospitals in several states are at the breaking point. Indiana reported 63 new deaths Tuesday.

