Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania to turn exhibition centre into makeshift hospital as COVID-19 cases soar

Lithuania's capital Vilnius is preparing to set up a 700-bed makeshift hospital in its largest exhibition centre, as the city fears its health system may soon get overloaded by coronavirus cases. Lithuania reported 1,433 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total so far to 28,262 cases and 235 deaths.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 22:07 IST
Lithuania to turn exhibition centre into makeshift hospital as COVID-19 cases soar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lithuania's capital Vilnius is preparing to set up a 700-bed makeshift hospital in its largest exhibition centre, as the city fears its health system may soon get overloaded by coronavirus cases.

Lithuania reported 1,433 new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total so far to 28,262 cases and 235 deaths. The number of daily cases has increased tenfold from a month ago. The town is launching tenders to buy oxygen equipment and beds, and is recruiting medical staff to work at the hospital. It will take six weeks to set up, Povilas Poderskis, head of city administration, told reporters.

"We really hope the situation will not get so bad that we actually need the facility", he said. "It's better to be prepared even if we don't need it, than to be unprepared when we need it." The city has plans to increase the total number of beds in existing hospitals for treating COVID cases to about 350, at a cost of reducing regular medical services, he said. Hospitals in Vilnius were treating 88 coronavirus patients on Wednesday.

The Litexpo exhibition centre is the largest in the Baltic states region. The three halls considered for the hospital have a total area of 6,700 square meters, according to its website. Lithuania's government declared a three-week lockdown on Nov. 6. The agrarian-led government is serving out the end of a lame duck term after losing an Oct. 25. general election, and a new centre-right government is due to take office in coming weeks.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to perform 'Diwali Pujan' at Akshardham Temple on Nov 14

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali Pujan at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues, amid a ban on firecrackers by his government in view of the rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city....

Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference

Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmirs Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference NC and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Faroo...

GIC Housing posts Rs 21 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 20.60 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had registered a net loss o...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flooding into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned elsewhere. With outsiders barred ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020