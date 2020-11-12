FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday imposed a new round of restrictions aimed as the coronavirus infection rate climbed and hospitalizations soared in the state that was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak in its early stages.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine. * Italy surpassed the one-million infections mark on Wednesday, leap-frogging Mexico to become one of the top 10 worst-affected countries globally, meanwhile the United Kingdom passed 50,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

* Spain will from Nov. 23 demand a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours for air travellers arriving from countries with a high risk of contracting COVID-19, the health ministry said. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's cabinet voted on Wednesday to impose a national lockdown at weekends.

* Greece will apply a tighter curfew at night time, while Sweden plans to ban the sale of alcohol in bars, restaurants and night clubs after 10 p.m. AMERICAS

* Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it would be challenging to distribute vaccines that use messenger RNA based technology in developing countries because of their cold storage requirements. * Coronavirus cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in the last week, the World Health Organization's regional office said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Total coronavirus infections in Nepal exceeded 200,000 on Wednesday, as health workers say the Himalayan nation was facing a "catastrophic" situation.

* A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on Nov. 22. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will open up travel to all countries in an effort to boost the tourism and hospitality sectors, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, despite having the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent. * Turkey banned smoking in crowded public places to slow a recent surge in symptomatic coronavirus patients, the Interior Minister said.

* Israel is in talks with drugmaker Pfizer Inc over its potential COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, although it has not signed any deals yet. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna Inc said it has enough data to begin its first planned interim analysis from the late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine. * Brazil health regulator Anvisa allowed resumption of late-stage clinical trials for China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

* China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) said the data from large-scale, late-stage clinical trials for its unit's COVID-19 vaccine are "better than expected". * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Tech pushed the Nasdaq to close sharply higher and oil prices extended their rally, as hopes of potential COVID-19 were tempered by spiking coronavirus infections and the looming threat of fresh lockdowns.

* Pandemic payment breaks on European loans totalling billions of euros threaten to undermine efforts by the region's banks to put the coronavirus crisis behind them. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Anita Kobylinska and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Barbara Lewis and Arun Koyyur)