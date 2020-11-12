Smriti Irani tests negative for COVID-19
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19. Irani had on October 28 announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 "I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes and prayers," Irani tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 10:13 IST
