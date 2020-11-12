Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's Serum says produced 40 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer said it was committed to advancing its engagement with India's government to supply its potential vaccine in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 11:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 11:25 IST
India's Serum says produced 40 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax's rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.

Serum said it had enrolled 1,600 participants in India for late-stage trials of AstraZeneca's candidate, and also plan s to seek regulatory approval to run late-stage trials for the Novavax vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, is the most advanced in human testing in India, Serum said, adding that the company and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will pursue "early availability" of the shot in India.

Representatives for both Serum and the ICMR declined to comment on whether the 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were meant for supply only in India. The ICMR, a federal government body, had funded the clinical trial site fees for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Serum said. The company and the ICMR are currently conducting mid-stage clinical trials of the shot at 15 centres across India.

The news came as coronavirus infections in India, the world's second-worst hit country, reached 8.68 million on Thursday and the death toll increased to more than 128,000. India also has at least two home-grown COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development, while local drugmaker Dr Reddy's Labs is carrying out a trial in the country for Russia's vaccine candidate.

Earlier this week, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their vaccine candidate had proven more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Pfizer said it was committed to advancing its engagement with India's government to supply its potential vaccine in the country.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below USD 400,000

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has assured Americans that there would be no increase in taxes for those having an annual income of less than USD 400,000. At the same time, Harris has insisted that in the Joe Biden administration, cor...

ICMR, SII complete enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for Covishield vaccine

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Thursday announced the completion of enrolment of phase-3 clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in India. The ICMR and SII have c...

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints files for Rs 1,000-cr IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed&#160;Indigo Paints has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through an initial public offering. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to Rs 300 crore and ...

HK opposition stages final protest in assembly before mass resignation

Hong Kongs opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature on Thursday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues in what they see as another bid by Beijing to suppress democracy in the city....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020