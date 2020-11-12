Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why I volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial

Would I be told whether I received the placebo and, if so, be given the real vaccine?" The doctor told me that if I had gotten the placebo, I would have to wait a year, since the researchers would want to keep monitoring every trial participant.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:30 IST
Why I volunteered for a COVID-19 vaccine trial

So why did I volunteer to be injected with an experimental vaccine for COVID-19? That's what some of my friends wanted to know when I told them what I was doing.

"Who knows about the long term," texted a former college roommate. "Seems like a gamble." It all began in July when the British government announced it was seeking lots of volunteers for large-scale clinical trials of new vaccines. Only a month before, a good friend of mine here had died of COVID-19 after spending weeks on a ventilator.

Curious, I completed an online form, figuring I wasn't committing myself to anything. In late September, an email informed me that I was among more than 250,000 "pioneers in the fight against COVID-19" who had enlisted in the cause. On Oct. 1, I was invited to apply for a trial of a vaccine made by an American biotech company called Novavax Inc. It was seeking at the time up to 10,000 volunteers in the United Kingdom for a late-stage trial to determine the vaccine's safety and effectiveness.

"If you are aged 18-84 and in good health, you could be eligible to participate," the email stated. "The study involves six visits over a period of around 13 months. Reasonable travel expenses will be reimbursed." Now, it was time to decide. I began researching the Novavax vaccine, which has received less attention than several others. On Monday, Pfizer Inc announced its COVID-19 vaccine candidate appeared to be more than 90% effective. In September, late-stage trials of a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc were halted after a report of a serious neurological illness in a volunteer, although the trials later were permitted to resume.

To me, the Novavax vaccine seemed less risky. Although the Maryland-based company has never received approval for a vaccine, it's employing the same technology to create its COVID-19 candidate that it used with a promising flu shot. I've gotten inoculated against the flu every year for decades and never once had an adverse reaction. The published results of the first phase of testing the Novavax vaccine also showed no serious side effects among more than 100 participants who were injected with it. The worst case was someone who had a mild fever for a day.

I decided to go for it. I figured if life is ever going to return to normal, the world is going to need vaccines and volunteers to see if they work. On a selfish level, I liked the idea of getting inoculated as soon as possible, given how monotonous – and sometimes scary – my daily routine had become. I've become so risk-averse that my wife has called me her "jailer." Another attraction: If I were to catch the virus, the researchers would carefully monitor me. In the UK, where there has been a surge in new COVID-19 cases to more than 20,000 a day, infected people essentially are on their own unless they require emergency care.

Of course, there was a 50-50 chance I would be injected with a placebo – a saline solution – that wouldn't protect me against anything. In testing vaccines, placebos are used as a control to see whether the real thing is more effective at fending off the virus. And so, after an online and over-the-phone screening to determine if I had any medical conditions that disqualified me from the study, I was given an appointment for the first of two injections.

I showed up one recent morning at the clinical research facility at King's College Hospital in south London – a small, drab building that is part of a sprawling medical complex. To my surprise, the receptionist asked me to take off my "Churchill Pro" bike mask – which costs $33 and uses "British Military Filtration Technology" to block "almost 100%" of viruses – and replace it with a cheap, disposable one. I later learned this was because my super-duper mask potentially could be contaminated. Several other volunteers were already in a large room getting set up. I met privately with a doctor who asked if I had any questions. I had a few: "What if the Novavax vaccine proved so successful that the trial was stopped? Would I be told whether I received the placebo and, if so, be given the real vaccine?" The doctor told me that if I had gotten the placebo, I would have to wait a year, since the researchers would want to keep monitoring every trial participant. Not what I wanted to hear.

"What if another vaccine is approved first and I was given the placebo? Would I be allowed to take that?" The doctor suggested that was possible. After I signed a consent form to participate in the trial, she gave me a brief physical exam. Back in the large room, a nurse gave me a COVID-19 test, sticking a long swab up my throat and then through a nostril. Then he prepared to draw my blood. I warned him my veins were thin and often proved problematic. He proceeded to fail twice before calling over a colleague who had better luck.

The injection itself was uneventful. But when the nurse checked my blood pressure afterward, it had spiked. He asked me to wait a few minutes and basically calm down. I thought about the meditation exercises I had always scoffed at but had recently tried to reduce pandemic-induced anxiety – breathe in, breathe out. It worked. So far, I've experienced no side effects and am awaiting a second injection once three weeks have passed. Curious about my experience, I spoke to James Galloway, a senior clinical lecturer at King's College who is the doctor responsible for my trial.

He told me that no decisions have been made on what to do with volunteers who received the placebo if Novavax is shown to be effective or another vaccine is approved first. He later added, "If we get another vaccine that works, we'd want people to get that vaccine if they've had the placebo." "We don't want anyone to suffer from participating in the study," he said.

A spokeswoman for Novavax later told me volunteers would discuss their options with the clinicians overseeing the trial sites. Galloway said there's a theoretical risk if someone who got the Novavax vaccine is injected with a different one. "There's a chance you'd have a reaction."

He doesn't know how the UK Novavax trial is going so far because he doesn't have access to the data. But overall, he remains optimistic that effective vaccines against COVID-19 will arrive. As it happens, the 42-year-old doctor contracted COVID-19 himself last spring. He said he had a fever for 10 days and was briefly hospitalized after developing a heart rhythm problem. "I wouldn't wish it on anyone," he said.

(reporting by Steve Stecklow, editing by Janet McBride)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...

Local residents protest as illegal structures around mosque demolished in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Local residents at a village here protested as illegal structures around a mosque and a shrine were demolished by the authorities, police said on Thursday. The complex at Biharigarh village under Bhopa Police Station is built in a reserved ...

Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that change has come to Georgia. Hours earlier, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler steppe...

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8 rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020