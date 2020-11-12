WHO chief says coronavirus is "not tired", urges vigilance

WHO chief says coronavirus is "not tired", urges vigilanceReuters | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:08 IST
The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
"We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but the virus has not changed significantly, nor the measures to stop it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum.
