Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 571; 13 more die

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 2,17,465, after 571 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Wednesday, the district also reported 13 casualties that took the toll to 5,489, the official said.

At present, the recovery rate in the district is at 94.43 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.52 per cent, he said. There are currently 6,626 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official added.

Meanwhile, Palghar district has recorded 41,609 COVID-19 cases and 1,091 deaths, it was stated.