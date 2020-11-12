Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases

Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England back into a month-long national lockdown amid concerns that a rising number of infections could overwhelm the health service.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:14 IST
UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The United Kingdom reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total to date, as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections going into the winter.

The death toll in the United Kingdom is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. Thursday's data on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 were not immediately available.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England back into a month-long national lockdown amid concerns that a rising number of infections could overwhelm the health service. The government has been criticized by political opponents for moving too slowly into the two national lockdowns, for a shortage of personal protective equipment and for failing to protect the elderly in care homes.

Also Read: Boris Johnson, Joe Biden pledge to work together closely in 1st phone call

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A major fire broke out on Thursday at a cloth shop-cum-godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that a call about the blaze was received around 8....

Motor racing-F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025 - governor

Formula One has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, city mayor Bruno Covas said on Thursday.The contract has been finalised and will be signed in the next few days, Covas told reporters at a j...

Iran captures Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack -state TV

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed dozens of people, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.An Iranian ethn...

Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020