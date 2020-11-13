Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diwali's message carries special significance this year as world responds to COVID-19: Morrison

Extending Diwali greetings to Indians across the globe and in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the festival's message carries "a special significance" this year as the world is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most dramatic shock in generations.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:39 IST
Diwali's message carries special significance this year as world responds to COVID-19: Morrison

Extending Diwali greetings to Indians across the globe and in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the festival's message carries "a special significance" this year as the world is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the most dramatic shock in generations. Diwali, which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, will be celebrated on Saturday.

"Most years, we often think of this dispelling of darkness as a theoretical concept rather than something that is experienced and overcome. This year, Diwali's message has a special significance," Morrison said in a video message released recently. "Every nation on earth is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lives and livelihoods have been lost as we have witnessed the most dramatic shock in generations. Despite this, we have a common hope. Throughout 2020, despite our own fears, we have supported each other, encouraged each other, and stood with each other.

"We have drawn strength and inspiration from our medical professionals, teachers, cleaners, retail staff, police and defence force personnel and so many more who have responded to the crisis with compassion and professionalism," he said. Australia has recorded 27,676 coronavirus cases and 907 deaths due to the viral infection. The global tally, according to Johns Hopkins University, stands at 52,681,305 cases and 1,292,279 deaths.

Morrison said Australia is the most successful multicultural nation on earth and "at this Diwali, I pay tribute to all those who have brought this tradition to our shores". "Yes, we have seen darkness this year, but the light is overcoming that darkness. There is light ahead, and there is hope. Warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights. It's a special moment for people of many faiths," Morrison said in his message.

Other politicians who extended their greetings include Opposition leader Anthony Albanese who said he hoped next year people will be able to celebrate the festival of lights together. "I wish all of you a wonderful Diwali festival. As a celebration of the victory of light over darkness, it is a most welcome and timely antidote to the uncertainty that surrounds us,” Albanese said, adding "we have all had to adapt to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, yet even amid all this upheaval, Diwali will stand tall as a striking expression of your tradition and your spirituality, your devotion and your faith." Albanese said, "I sympathise with those who aren't able to return to their ancestral homes, and to those unable to celebrate with their families this year." Australia is home to over 7,00,000 Indian-origin people, while Indian migrants are the top source of new Australian citizens with over 28,000 Indian nationals becoming Australian citizens last year. Meanwhile, the prime minister on Friday announced the national vaccination policy for Australians, saying the government will prioritise the vaccination of elderly and people particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"The national vaccination policy of the Commonwealth was endorsed by the National Cabinet today," Morrison told reporters in Canberra. "It's another sign that together as a country we are working to prepare ourselves to be able to disseminate and administer those vaccines all around the country when they're ready," he said. The prime minister further announced that all states and territories, except Western Australia, have agreed to reopen internal borders by Christmas.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot demands special status for Rajasthan under National AYUSH Mission

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give special status to the state under the National AYUSH Mission as it has the largest infrastructure in the country in the AYUSH sector. He said the sta...

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020