Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 'Ground Zero' turns saviour in second wave

The region has 319 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to French public health data for Nov. 12, while the region that includes Lyon has 844 patients.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:41 IST
France's COVID-19 'Ground Zero' turns saviour in second wave
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In the first wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, the region around Strasbourg was so badly hit that it had to evacuate patients by helicopter. In the second wave, other regions are suffering and the French city is returning the favour.

The same helicopters that in the spring were flying patients out of this region in eastern France have instead been fetching patients with COVID-19 from elsewhere and bringing them in for treatment. "In a way we're paying back in kind," said Christophe Di Stefano, one of the crew of an emergency service helicopter that on Thursday had just flown in a patient from Lyon, south-east France, and delivered them to the Hautepierre Hospital in Strasbourg.

A second helicopter was scheduled to head off again to Lyon later the same day to collect a patient, and Di Stefano's crew was tasked on Friday with picking up someone seriously ill with COVID-19 from Bourg-en-Bresse, near Lyon. "We relied on others during the first wave, so now we have the wherewithal to receive and treat people, it's good for us to take part and take the burden off others," he said.

The region around Strasbourg was the earliest and hardest hit by the first wave of the virus, in part because of a week-long evangelical church gathering that turned into a superspreader event. Intensive care units were overwhelmed. Patients were flown to other parts of France, as well as Switzerland, Germany and Luxembourg.

In the second wave, the roles are reversed. The region has 319 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to French public health data for Nov. 12, while the region that includes Lyon has 844 patients. "We can well imagine what they're feeling," said Hakim Arzouq, a Strasbourg doctor who was preparing to take off for the day's second trip to Lyon. "They're happy to see us coming." (Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Also Read: Three dead in knife attack in French church, woman beheaded

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada bets on imports as home-grown COVID-19 vaccine heads to large-scale trials

Canadas reliance on supply contracts to secure COVID-19 vaccines from drugmakers like Pfizer Inc has put daily life for Canadians, and prospects for the economy over the next year, in the hands of a few foreign companies facing overwhelming...

17 exotic birds seized near Bangladesh border

Seventeen exotic birds have been seized by Border Security Force near Rangiapota outpost and a Bangladeshi has been nabbed in this connection, a statement issued by the border guards said on Friday. On hearing a commotion, a patrolling BSF ...

Merck Foundation Marks World Diabetes Day 2020 Through Their Diabetes Blue Points Program to Advance Diabetes Care in African, Asian and Latin American Countries

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Harare, Zimbabwe Business Wire India Merck Foundation has enrolled about 500 doctors from 39 countries to one-year diploma and two-year master degree to build Diabetes, cardiovascular preventive and endocrin...

EPL Ltd to acquire Creative Stylo Packs; to pick 72.5% stake

Chennai, Nov 13PTI The board of EPL Limited, formerly Essel Propack Ltd, has approved the acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Ltd in a part-cash and part-stock transaction. Creative Stylo Packs is an established manufacturer of corrugated b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020