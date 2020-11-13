Left Menu
Delhi govt after Diwali likely to put in place several COVID-19 preventive measures

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressing concern over rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government after Diwali is likely to put in place arrangements for crowd control and ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing and use of face cover.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 21:12 IST
Delhi govt after Diwali likely to put in place several COVID-19 preventive measures

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressing concern over rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government after Diwali is likely to put in place arrangements for crowd control and ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like social distancing and use of face cover. In a Delhi Diaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting after Diwali, the city government may propose staggered timing of markets and other such measures to prevent crowding, sources said.

Kejriwal in a virtual press briefing said several preventive measures will be taken by the Delhi government and hoped that the surge in COVID-19 cases will subside in the next seven to 10 days. "Corona (coronavirus cases) is rising. I am worried because of the situation. The Delhi government will take several preventive measures in the coming days to control the situation. I hope in 7-10 days, the number of cases should decline and the situation should come under control," he said. Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 11.71 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department on Thursday.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings. Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had stated to come down a bit. The number of people in home isolation increased to 26,252 on Wednesday from 24,435 the previous day.

