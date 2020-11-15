Left Menu
New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 00:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday.

France registered 32,095 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 1,954,599. Deaths in hospitals in France from COVID-19 rose by 359 over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 44,246 so far.

Also Read: New Orleans Police: 2 officers 'ambushed' in French Quarter

