India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past the 88-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the health ministry's data updated on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 11:58 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past the 88-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the health ministry's data updated on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 of those reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the fifth consecutive day. There are 4,79,216 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which accounts for 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total number of recoveries has surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,  30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past the 50-lakh mark on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 14 with 8,05,589 of those tested on Saturday. The 447 new fatalities include 105 from Maharashtra, 96 from Delhi, 53 from West Bengal, 27 from Uttar Pradesh and 26 from Kerala.

A total of 1,29,635 deaths have so far been reported in the country due to the disease, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of 45,914, followed by Karnataka (11,508), Tamil Nadu (11,466), West Bengal (7,610), Delhi (7,519), Uttar Pradesh (7,354), Andhra Pradesh (6,854), Punjab (4,428) and Gujarat (3,797). The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..

