Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 6.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 661 new COVID-19 cases, lowest this month Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana touched its lowest in recent times with 661 infections taking the tally to 2.57 lakh, the state government said on Sunday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES New COVID-19 cases dip to 25 in Puducherry; No fresh deaths Puducherry: The number of fresh coronavirus cases dropped to 25 for the first time in recent months in the Union Territory of Puducherry, taking the total infection count to 36,324, the Health Department said on Sunday.

MDS3 TN-FIRECRACKERS BJP, Cong MP flay firecracker ban, root for workers of industry Chennai: The raging debate over the ban on firecrackers in several states continued with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Sunday questioning the rationale and flagging concerns about other pollutants. MDS6 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP COVID-19 tally touches 8.54 lakh with 1,056 new cases Amaravati(AP): Andhra Pradesh added 1,056 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the cumulative to 8.54 lakh on Sunday.

MDS7 KL-SABARIMALA-OPEN Lord Ayyappa temple opens, devotees to be allowed from Nov 16 Sabarimala(Ker): The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here opened on Sunday evening for the annual two-month long Mandala-Makaravillakku season, adhering to strict COVID- 19 protocol.PTI SS PTI PTI.