Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP -Asia reaches crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge

Analysts expect rising infections to slow the recovery in the world's third-biggest economy, which grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter. Desperate to maintain the economic momentum, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday the situation did not warrant the reimposition of a state of emergency or a halt to the government's campaign to encourage domestic travel and tourism.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 11:05 IST
WRAPUP -Asia reaches crossroads in fight against coronavirus as cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new coronavirus numbers and fresh outbreaks on Monday, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a "critical crossroads". The resurgence of the virus in Asia comes as travel restrictions are gradually being eased in the region and it will dampens prospects for broader reopening that would boost the recovery underway in economies such as Japan.

New daily cases in Japan reached a record 1,722 on Saturday, with hot spots in the northern island of Hokkaido and the western prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka. In Tokyo, cases have neared 400 in recent days, levels not seen since early August. Analysts expect rising infections to slow the recovery in the world's third-biggest economy, which grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter.

Desperate to maintain the economic momentum, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday the situation did not warrant the reimposition of a state of emergency or a halt to the government's campaign to encourage domestic travel and tourism. Japan first adopted a state of emergency in April and lifted it the following month. Since then, Tokyo has eased restrictions to boost the economy and prepare for next year's postponed Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach met Suga on Monday and said he was "very, very confident" that spectators would be able to safely watch the Games in stadiums. News of a potentially successful vaccine from Pfizer Inc has fuelled optimism that the Games can go ahead as planned next year.

In South Korea, officials reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, as the government considers tightening social distancing. "We are at a critical crossroads where we might have to readjust distancing," South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said.

"The current situation is taking a very dangerous turn considering the rising infections from daily lives and the unrelenting pace of the spread." REMINDER

In Australia, 14 new cases were reported in South Australia on Monday after a months-long streak of no infections in the state ended on the weekend. One official said the cluster was likely connected to a hotel for quarantined travellers. Several other states imposed new border restrictions as the outbreak threatened Australia's strong record of controlling the disease, with several days of no new infections reported nationally this month.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the new cases were "a reminder, even after a lockdown, even after all this time, the virus hasn't gone anywhere". India said on Sunday it would fly doctors from other regions into the capital, New Delhi, and double testing rates to contain record case numbers in the city of 20 million people.

While India's daily increase in cases has been under the 50,000 mark for eight straight days, about half the peak, Delhi has recorded more than 7,000 daily infections in recent days - a record level. Indonesia, which has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia, has reported new spikes after signs infection rates were plateauing in recent weeks. It announced a record daily jump of 5,444 infections on Friday.

Mainland China, where the pandemic began late last year, reported eight new infections on Sunday, down from 13 a day earlier. China's last significant outbreak died down this month. Beijing is ramping up testing of frozen food after repeatedly detecting the virus on imported products, even though the World Health Organization says the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low.

Taiwan, which has kept the pandemic well under control, is expected to announce tougher measures this week after a rise in positive cases imported from abroad. Taiwan reported eight new cases on Friday, all imported, the highest in a single day since April 19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to be sworn-in as Bihar CM, Shah, Nadda to be present

Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda. The BJP, which...

Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat participate in Kedarnath temple's portal closing ceremony

Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday. Both the chief ministers, who arrived h...

Scholes was one of the best midfielders in world, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes termed former Red Devils player Paul Scholes as one of the best midfielders in the world. Scholes spent his entire career with United, making over 700 appearances for the club and winning 11 Prem...

UP: Man beaten to death for urinating in public

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district for urinating in the open, police said on Monday. Three of the accused have been detained in connection with the incident which took pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020