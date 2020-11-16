UK PM Johnson 'full of beans', will govern by Zoom - minister says

UK PM Johnson 'full of beans', will govern by Zoom - minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:46 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.
"He's well, he's absolutely full of beans," Hancock told Sky. "He'll be, I've got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom."
