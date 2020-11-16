Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran registers record daily rise in coronavirus cases, deaths

Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, health authorities were quoted as saying by Iranian state media. Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi warned on Sunday that deaths could reach 1,000 a day in the capital in the coming weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 16:37 IST
Iran registers record daily rise in coronavirus cases, deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Monday reported a record 13,053 new coronavirus infections and 486 deaths over the past 24 hours as the government planned tougher restrictions to curb the pandemic in the Middle East's worst-affected country.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of infected cases had reached 775,121, while total fatalities had increased to 41,979. President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared "the general mobilisation of the nation and the government" to confront the third wave of the coronavirus with infections and deaths rising at an alarming rate over the past few weeks.

The government said on Sunday tighter restrictions to be imposed in Tehran and some 100 other cities and towns from Nov. 21 for two weeks will include the closure of non-essential businesses and services. Some hospitals have run out of beds to treat new patients, health authorities were quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Tehran City Council Chairman Mohsen Hashemi warned on Sunday that deaths could reach 1,000 a day in the capital in the coming weeks. Authorities have called on Iranians to respect health protocols requiring social distancing and mask-wearing, warning that "we will have a very difficult months ahead". (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Afr...

Researchers find coronavirus was circulating in Italy earlier than thought

The new coronavirus was circulating in Italy in September 2019, a study by the National Cancer Institute INT of the Italian city of Milan shows, signaling that it might have spread beyond China earlier than thought. The World Health Organiz...

FATF calls on countries, businesses to limit risks of cryptocurrencies

Financial Action Task Force FATF Executive Secretary David Lewis on Monday emphasised that the private sector is the first line of defence against money laundering and terrorist financing. In opening remarks at the Virtual Asset Service Pro...

SC issues notice on plea against arrest of Kerala scribe on way to Hathras

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea challenging the arrest of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan on his way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020