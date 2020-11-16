Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:03 p.m.

After gap of nearly eight months, colleges and universities reopen in Punjab. 4:53 p.m.

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, tally rises to 31,962. 4:34 p.m.

Haryana Governor tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital. 4:13 p.m.

Arthritis drug may improve COVID-19 survival among elderly patients, says study. 3:59 p.m. Biological E. Limited's COVID-19 vaccine enters Phase I/II trial.

3:47 p.m. Ladakh UT records 40 coronavirus cases; 96 patients recovered.

3:41 p.m. Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine "Covaxin" enters phase-3 trials.

3:32 p.m. Colleges in Karnataka gear up to resume classes from Tuesday.

1:36 p.m. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city.

12:35 p.m. Odisha reports 749 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths.

10:57 a.m. New COVID-19 cases dips to 13 in Puducherry; no fresh deaths 10:29 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases. 9:47 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 4,65,478, while 82,49,579 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union health ministry. 9:39 a.m.

Single-day rise of 30,548 cases, 435 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 88,45,127, death toll to 1,30,070: Union health ministry. 9:35 a.m.

9 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands; tally rises to 4,536. 9:33 a.m.

Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra; devotees visit temples. 9:14 a.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,06,064. 8:40 a.m.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after a meeting with a Member of Parliament who later tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street said..