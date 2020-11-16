Kerala logs 2,710 new positive cases, 6,567 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 16 (PTI): Kerala recorded 2,710 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday,taking the infection count to 5,28,290, while 6,567 patients were discharged after getting cured. While 70,925 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease, as many as 4,54,774 have been cured so far. In the last 24 hours, 25,141 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate was 10.78 per cent.So far, 54,98,108 samples have been sent for testing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The toll climbed to 1,888 with 19 more deaths. Malappuram accounted for 496 cases, Kozhikode 402, Ernakulam 279, Thrissur 228 and Alappuzha 226 and Thiruvananthapuram 204. The least number of cases was from Wayanad- 37.

Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, 55 had come from outside the state and 2,347 were infected through contact. At least 3,19,262 people are under observation in various districts, including 17,523 in hospitals. While three new areas were included in the hotspot list, nine places were removed.PTI UBN WELCOME UBN WELCOME