Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recovers from COVID-19

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has tested negative for the disease and discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday. Khan was admitted to the government medical college hospital on November 9 after he tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from New Delhi.

"I am happy to inform you that I have been tested negative for COVID-19 on 17 November. I am back at the Raj Bhavan after being discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram", he said in a tweet. The Governor, who will turn 69 on Wednesday, thanked all those who had sent him good wishes for a speedy recovery and also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and nurses and supporting staff at the hospital.

"They looked after me with professionalism, the utmost care, and love", he added.

