FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Drugmaker Pfizer said it was starting a pilot program in the United States for COVID-19 immunization, as more states and local jurisdictions re-imposed tough restrictions to tamp down a coronavirus surge.

* The coronavirus situation in Germany is still very serious even though infection numbers are not rising so fast, Chancellor Angela Merkel said, after federal and state leaders postponed until Nov. 25 a decision on further lockdown measures. * Mutations in the coronavirus are appearing in Siberia, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog said, as the country reported a record daily high of 442 deaths from COVID-19.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a temporary cut to aid spending to help the country's public finances, The Times reported. * The World Health Organization (WHO) said there had been 65 infections among staff at its Geneva headquarters.

AMERICAS * U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said "more people may die" if outgoing President Donald Trump continues blocking a U.S. transition of power as the pandemic worsens.

* Canada's remote Arctic territory of Nunavut is suffering its first community outbreak and will close all non-essential services, as well as schools, for at least two weeks. * Moderna's vaccine will be easy to distribute, particularly to rural areas, because it can be stored for one month at standard refrigerator temperatures, the head of vaccines for the U.S. Operation Warp Speed program said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them.

* Australia's fifth most populous state reported one new COVID-19 case overnight, dampening fears of another deadly cluster emerging. * New Zealand has made masks mandatory from Thursday for users of public transport in Auckland as well as on all domestic flights.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel cast a wider net on Monday in its quest to secure a vaccine for COVID-19, approaching Russia to discuss buying its Sputnik V vaccine.

* Iran reported a record 13,053 new infections and 486 deaths over the previous 24 hours on Monday as the government planned tougher restrictions. * The International Monetary Fund said it had approved a $52.3 million rapid credit facility to South Sudan to help it limit the economic damage of the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Samsung BioLogics said it is mass-producing a COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Eli Lilly, as the United States began distributing the drug last week after emergency-use approval.

* Moderna's experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial, the company said. * An experimental vaccine developed by West China Hospital has entered a mid-stage human test, authorities of China's southwestern province of Sichuan said.

* Breakthrough technology that transforms the body into a virus-zapping vaccine factory is poised to revolutionise the fight against COVID-19, and future pandemics and even cancer could be next, scientists say. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stock markets grabbed a well-earned breather after a second major coronavirus vaccine boost in the space of a week had propelled them higher again and put Europe on course for its best month in nearly three decades. * The German economy is likely stagnating or contracting as COVID-19 measures hit leisure activities as well as exports, the Bundesbank said.

* The coronavirus is a bigger risk to the U.S. economy than a prolonged dispute over the presidential election result, according to a Reuters poll. (Compiled by Linda Pasquini, Ramakrishnan M. and Aditya Soni; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)