One more COVID-19 death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday reported one more death due to COVID-19 and 28 fresh cases. The district's death toll has mounted to 84, while the number of active cases stands at 398. The latest victim of the disease here is a 70-year-old man from Morna who was admitted to Subharti Medical College in Meerut.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda, the total number of recoveries in the district stands at 5,980 so far. The total number of those affected by COVID-19 in the district is 6,362.