Police constable succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:49 IST
A constable of Kolkata Policedied of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of itspersonnel succumbing to the virus to 12, a health departmentofficial said

Kolkata Police Reserve Force constable Kamal KrishnaBal (53), who had tested positive for the coronavirus afortnight back, died at a private hospital in the morning, hesaid

"We deeply mourn the untimely demise of constableKamal Krishna Bal, who was posted in the Reserve Force. He wasaffected with COVID-19 and was at the forefront of our#FightAgainstCorona," the Kolkata Police later tweeted.

