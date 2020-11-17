Farooq, Omar in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for COVID-19

Farooq, Omar in self-isolation after secondary contact tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:24 IST
National Conference (NC) leaders and father-son duo Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah went into self-isolation on Tuesday after one of their secondary contacts tested positive for COVID-19
The announcement was made by Omar Abdullah on Twitter, saying doctors had advised them self-isolation for a week, before undergoing a precautionary COVID test
"My father & I have been in contact with a person who was in turn staying with a relative who tested COVID positive. Based on medical advice, we will be self-isolating for a week before getting a precautionary COVID test," the NC vice-president said in a tweet.
