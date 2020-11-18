Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after election

Pfizer CEO: We didn't delay vaccine results until after electionReuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:05 IST
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc "didn't conspire with anyone" to delay releasing efficacy results for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE until after the U.S. presidential election, Chief Executive Albert Bourla said at a New York Times conference on Tuesday.
Bourla also said the company has already hit the required safety milestone for the vaccine's phase 3 trial, which is two months of data from around half of the study's roughly 44,000 participants. He said the company is currently preparing that data for submission.
