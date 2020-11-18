Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada could deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to most by end of 2021, says top health official

It is the first timeline for distribution of a vaccine that Ottawa has provided since Pfizer Inc last week and Moderna on Monday reported that their inoculation candidates had been extremely effective in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. Canada has signed agreements https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27T1RS for millions of doses of each of these potential vaccines, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said could start arriving in the country in the first quarter of next year for distribution to the highest risk and most vulnerable people.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 18-11-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 00:22 IST
Canada could deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to most by end of 2021, says top health official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canada has signed several agreements for potential COVID-19 vaccines and should be able to get them out to a large part of the population by the end of next year, one of Canada's top doctors said on Tuesday. It is the first timeline for distribution of a vaccine that Ottawa has provided since Pfizer Inc last week and Moderna on Monday reported that their inoculation candidates had been extremely effective in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Canada has signed agreements https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN27T1RS for millions of doses of each of these potential vaccines, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said could start arriving in the country in the first quarter of next year for distribution to the highest risk and most vulnerable people. Canada's population is about 37.7 million, according to United Nations data. But Canada has five more agreements for potential vaccines, and those could also become available next year after regulatory approval, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Howard Njoo told reporters, adding that it was an optimistic projection.

"If all goes well... we'll have a suite of vaccines available, and if we get delivery of those vaccines, I certainly can anticipate that as the year goes on ... (Canadians) will be able to be vaccinated and have a large part of the population covered by the end of the year," Njoo said. It may take longer for Canadians to get the vaccine than Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said this week that he expects mass inoculations to occur in May and June.

The Bank of Canada predicted last month, before Pfizer and Moderna preliminary test results were released, that "vaccines and effective treatments will be widely available by mid-2022".

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium must be wary of Danish threat, says Courtois

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has warned their supporters not to expect a routine win for the top-ranked team when they host Denmark in the Nations League on Wednesday. Belgium need only draw to ensure their place in the final four ne...

Twitter launches disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called Fleets globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls flee...

WRAPUP 4-U.S. retail sales lose speed as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow pull back from record highs as shutdown worries loom

The SP 500 and the Dow retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday as surging cases of COVID-19 and the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the euphoria caused by potential vaccine br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020