Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iceland makes fifth rate cut this year

"The autumn surge in COVID-19 cases and the tightened public health measures have weakened the economic rebound that began in Q3, following a historically large contraction in Q2," the bank said in a statement. The new forecast is a deterioration compared to its May-forecast of 8%, which the central bank said would be the biggest contraction in a century.

Reuters | Reykjavík | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 14:53 IST
Iceland makes fifth rate cut this year
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iceland's central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5% in 2020, it's worst forecast yet.

The central bank cut its key seven-day deposit rate to 0.75%, down from a previous 1.00%. "The autumn surge in COVID-19 cases and the tightened public health measures have weakened the economic rebound that began in Q3, following a historically large contraction in Q2," the bank said in a statement. The new forecast is a deterioration compared to its May-forecast of 8%, which the central bank said would be the biggest contraction in a century.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Accelerate Business Growth in Virtual World with XR central

XR Central XRC, headquartered in Gurgaon, is among Indias most trusted and leading XR Augmented, Virtual and Mixed reality based product solutions startup. XRC specializes in building immersive and interactive virtual spaces, learning and t...

Indian Army establishes living facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh

The Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in eastern Ladakh to ensure operational efficiency in the harsh winter months, it said on Wednesday. The Army said that apart from smart camps with in...

India hails Sri Lanka Air Force for commissioning two women pilots

India has congratulated Sri Lanka Air Force for commissioning two women pilots for the first time in its history. The Indian High Commission here said in a statement that commissioning of flying officers ADPL Gunaratne and RT Weerawaradena ...

Watchdog slams UK over secrecy in virus equipment contracts

The British government spent billions without proper transparency in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys public watchdog said Wednesday. The National Audit Office said in a report that c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020