Iceland makes fifth rate cut this year

Iceland's central bank on Wednesday cut its key interest rate for the fifth time this year and said it expected the economy to contract by as much as 8.5% in 2020, it's worst forecast yet.

The central bank cut its key seven-day deposit rate to 0.75%, down from a previous 1.00%. "The autumn surge in COVID-19 cases and the tightened public health measures have weakened the economic rebound that began in Q3, following a historically large contraction in Q2," the bank said in a statement. The new forecast is a deterioration compared to its May-forecast of 8%, which the central bank said would be the biggest contraction in a century.