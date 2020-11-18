Chhattisgarh govt to launch mobile clinics for women

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will launch special mobile clinics for women in three municipal corporations to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Thursday. Women will be able to avail free medical treatment at doorstep through these "Dai-Didi" (mother-sister) clinics under the Chief Minister's Urban Slum Health Scheme, a release said.

A Dai-Didi mobile clinic each will operate in Raipur, Bhilai and Bilaspur cities, it said, adding that the facility would be the first of its kind in the country. The clinics will have all-women staff including doctors, lab technicians and auxiliary nurse mid-wife.

Apart from first aid, facilities of breast cancer screening and check-up of pregnant women will be provided. The clinic will be stationed in slum areas on certain days.

"There are no separate screening rooms and counselors for women in (government-run) general clinics.... women hesitate to avail consultation about family planning and STD (sexually transmitted diseases) at such clinics. So Dai- Didi clinics will be beneficial for them," the release said. Baghel will also inaugurate the Indira Priyadarshini Nature Safari, Moheranga on Thursday. The Safari has been developed on 555.85 hectares in Moheranga forest, 40 km from capital Raipur.