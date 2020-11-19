Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID cases in Russia surpass 2 million as infections and deaths hit new highs

The coronavirus crisis response centre reported on Thursday that there had been 23,610 new daily infections and 463 deaths related to COVID-19. There were 6,438 new cases in Moscow, the country's worst affected area, it said, where restrictions include remote learning for secondary school children and overnight closures of bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:41 IST
COVID cases in Russia surpass 2 million as infections and deaths hit new highs

Russia's COVID-19 case tally passed the 2 million mark on Thursday as the number of daily deaths and infections hit new highs.

Russia, which has a huge testing programme and a population of around 145 million, has the world's fifth largest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and France. Despite a recent surge in cases, authorities have resisted imposing lockdown restrictions across the country as they did earlier this year.

Instead, they have imposed strict rules for wearing masks and gloves, stressed the importance of hygiene and social distancing, and some regions have brought in their own targeted measures. The coronavirus crisis response centre reported on Thursday that there had been 23,610 new daily infections and 463 deaths related to COVID-19.

There were 6,438 new cases in Moscow, the country's worst affected area, it said, where restrictions include remote learning for secondary school children and overnight closures of bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's opposition parties urge Trudeau government to ban Huawei 5G, say China is threat

Canadas opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning HuaweiTechnologies Co Ltds 5G technology from being used in the country. Opposition parties...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in elderly, trial results by Christmas

AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published on Thursday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas. The data, repor...

Tiger mauls woman to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at her home in the buffer zone of Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district on Thursday, a forest official said. The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the big...

Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper futures on Thursday slipped 15 paise to Rs 542.20 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic marketAt the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for November delivery eased by 15 paise, or 0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020