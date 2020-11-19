Pakistan reports 2,500 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

Pakistan has reported over 2,500 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 365,927, the health ministry said on Thursday. The Ministry of National Health Services said a total of 2,547 new infections were reported and a total of 18 people had died due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

"The new coronavirus toll stands at 7,248 while infections at 3,65,927," the health ministry said in a statement. Some 886 people recovered in the last one day and with it the number of total recuperated people reached 326,674. Another 1,535 were in critical conditions.

Sindh recorded a total 158,559 cases, Punjab 112,284, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 43,052, Islamabad 25,278, Balochistan 16,582, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 5,690 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,482 cases. The authorities performed 36,899 tests in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate remained 6.9 percent.