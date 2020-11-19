Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda tests positive for COVID-19
Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:38 IST
Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted.
The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present. The former chief minister of Karnataka joins the list of central ministers like Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19. PTI LUX ANU ANU
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Karnataka
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- Nitin Gadkari
- ANU ANU
- D V Sadananda Gowda
ALSO READ
Reminds us of Emergency: HM Amit Shah on arrest on Arnab Goswami
Blatant misuse of state power against Arnab Goswami, reminds us of emergency: Amit Shah
Nearly 2 crore people in Karnataka were COVID-19 infected, says govt survey
BJP ministers, leaders in Karnataka condemn Arnab Goswami's arrest
Amit Shah arrives in city to take stock of BJP organisation in WB before assembly polls