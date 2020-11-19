Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt anticipated in Sep that COVID-19 numbers would rise, yet relaxed norms: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the AAP government for relaxing the restriction on public movement and gathering and not putting its house in order despite anticipating in September itself that the number of COVID-19 cases would rise in the national capital during the festival season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:22 IST
AAP govt anticipated in Sep that COVID-19 numbers would rise, yet relaxed norms: HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the AAP government for relaxing the restriction on public movement and gathering and not putting its house in order despite anticipating in September itself that the number of COVID-19 cases would rise in the national capital during the festival season. The high court also said that even the sero survey report of that month had anticipated the increase in cases. "You (Delhi government) should have put your house in order. You knew Delhi gets worse during this period due to the air pollution. You knew the cold wave along with the rise in air pollution would be a problem for those having breathing problems.

"You knew it was a cocktail of death for those living in Delhi. You knew which way the cases would go in Delhi,"said a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad. The bench said the Delhi government had anticipated in September itself that cases would rise in October-November during the festive season as it had decided to increase the number of ICU beds to cater to the expected rise in COVID-19 numbers. It added that in such a scenario the Delhi government opened up market places and allowed public transportation to run at full capacity.

The court said that had the Delhi government roped in the market associations and the resident welfare associations right at the start, it would have been possible to prevent marketplaces becoming chock-a-block. The observations by the bench came during the hearing of a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.

During the hearing, Delhi government said it was alive to the situation and was in the process of augmenting its hospitals' ICU beds by an additional 663 beds. It also told the court that the central government has offered to pitch in with an additional 750 ICU beds of which 250 would be available next week.

It said that it has more than 50 per cent of its capacity of normal COVID beds in government hospitals and it was the ICU beds which it was apprehensive of running out. The court directed that the 663 additional ICU beds be put in place by next week and also ordered the Delhi government to publicise on its website as well as in news media the requisition of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 hospitals, so that people would know where to go.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Refugee resettlement numbers fall to lowest in two decades: UNHCR

In 2016, resettlement numbers globally stood at 126,291, according to agency figures. Current rates point to one of the lowest levels of resettlement witnessed in almost two decades. This is a blow for refugee protection and for the ability...

Soccer-Newcastle Utd confirm legal dispute with league over failed takeover

Newcastle United have confirmed that they are involved in arbitration proceedings against the Premier League EPL over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium earlier this year. The Shields Gazette, a local newspaper...

Direct Brexit talks suspended after EU team member tests COVID positive

Chief Brexit negotiators suspended direct talks on Thursday after a member of the EU team tested positive for COVID-19, but officials were continuing their work in line with health guidelines.The suspension came as Finlands European affairs...

PM Modi to attend 15th G-20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 15th G-20 summit, which will be held on November 21 and 22, at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson of Ministry of Exter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020