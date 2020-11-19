Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU warns Hungary against use of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Hungarian plans to conduct trials of and possibly produce the Russian vaccine, an unprecedented step for an EU member state, add to existing frictions with Brussels. Asked about these plans, a spokesman for the Commission, the EU's executive, said: "The question arises whether a member state would want to administer to its citizens a vaccine that has not been reviewed by EMA." Under EU rules, Sputnik V must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency before it can be marketed in any state of the 27-nation bloc, EMA said. "This is where the authorisation process and vaccine confidence meet.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:25 IST
EU warns Hungary against use of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hungary's plans to import and possibly use Russia's touted Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine raise safety concerns and could damage trust in potential shots, the European Commission said, opening a new front in the EU's fraught relations with Budapest. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's hard line against migration and what critics say is his increasingly authoritarian grip on power - an accusation he has repeatedly denied - as well as his pursuit of close relations with Russia have caused repeated clashes with the European Union.

A new showdown is expected on Thursday when EU leaders hold a video conference that may address the bloc's massive COVID rescue plan and seven-year budget, which Hungary and Poland's nationalist governments are blocking because they make access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law. Hungarian plans to conduct trials of and possibly produce the Russian vaccine, an unprecedented step for an EU member state, add to existing frictions with Brussels.

Asked about these plans, a spokesman for the Commission, the EU's executive, said: "The question arises whether a member state would want to administer to its citizens a vaccine that has not been reviewed by EMA." Under EU rules, Sputnik V must be authorised by the European Medicines Agency before it can be marketed in any state of the 27-nation bloc, EMA said.

"This is where the authorisation process and vaccine confidence meet. If our citizens start questioning the safety of a vaccine, should it not have gone through rigorous scientific assessment to prove its safety and efficacy, it will be much harder to vaccinate a sufficient proportion of the population," the Commission spokesman added in an emailed statement. A recent study of 8,000 people in the United States and Britain found that fewer people would "definitely" take a COVID-19 vaccine than the 55% of the population which scientists estimate is needed to provide so-called herd immunity .

Experts have said that misinformation and perceived weak safety checks on candidate vaccines play a central role in reducing confidence in their efficacy. Hungary on Thursday imported the first doses of Sputnik V as part of a plan that could lead to larger imports and domestic, mass production next year if the shot proves safe and effective.

"Hungarian experts will have the opportunity to study the vaccine in the forthcoming period and make a well-founded decision on potential usability and approval," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. The government did not respond to questions on whether it wanted to licence the Sputnik V vaccine at home or through the required EU process.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said last week that interim trial results showed Sputnik V is 92% effective at protecting people from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, and the country is preparing for mass inoculations. Vaccines being developed by U.S. firms Moderna and Pfizer - the latter in cooperation with Germany's BioNTech - have showed slightly better results on a much larger sample of people exposed to the virus.

"Vaccines should be out of politics and countries should have a choice how to protect their citizens," said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund which has underwritten the development of Sputnik V. He added that Russia was ready to share data with the European Medicines Agency and said it aimed to produce the vaccine in Hungary and in other willing EU nations. A subsidiary of the wealth fund also requested scientific advice from EMA in late October but has received no reply so far, the fund said.

EMA said that it had received no data from Russia or Hungary on Sputnik V or any other COVID-19 vaccine. Sputnik V is expected to be trialled and produced in other countries across the world beyond Russia, with Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates among those who have expressed an interest in the shot.

IMPORT DOUBTS But the EU questions even the import of Sputnik V by one of its member states.

Temporary import and distribution of unauthorised vaccines is allowed for emergency use in the EU "in response to the suspected or confirmed spread of pathogenic agents, toxins, chemical agents or nuclear radiation, any of which could cause harm," the relevant EU law reads. This rare exemption has been subjected to scrutiny in recent months by EU experts, the Commission said. "The widely supported view is that it should be considered very carefully," its spokesman said. Such emergency procedures, he added, would also conflict with the EU's current vaccine strategy.

Under that strategy, the EU has signed contracts with five vaccine makers, including Pfizer, for the supply of nearly 2 billion doses of their potential COVID vaccines and is talking with at least two other manufacturers for additional shots. That would cover the 450 million combined population of all EU states, including Hungary, which under those deals also ordered millions of doses of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines now in development.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks ease from recent peak on global virus worries

European stocks fell on Thursday as investors feared another round of shutdowns due to soaring coronavirus cases globally, with growth-linked cyclical stocks leading losses across regional markets.The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.8 lower...

At Thalys attack trial, passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilise an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan n...

Malawi court frees pastor wanted in South Africa for fraud, money-laundering

A Malawi magistrate released self-proclaimed prophet and businessman Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary from custody on Thursday, saying the arrest of the couple, who face charges of money-laundering, theft and fraud in South Africa, was il...

Mixed Martial Arts-Former UFC champion McGregor signs deal to fight Poirier

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed an agreement for a rematch against American Dustin Poirier in January, according to his website The Mac Life httpwww.themaclife.com on Thursday. McGregor, who has not fought since kno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020